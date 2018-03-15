Wyoming To Allow Hunters To Wear Pink

The State of Wyoming joined roughly half-a-dozen different states this past legislative session to allow hunters to wear pink while hunting big or trophy game animals.

Governor Matt Mead signed Senate File 61 into law on Wednesday, adding fluorescent pink as an option for big game hunters in Wyoming. Previously the only option available to hunters was blaze orange. This new law is set to take effect July 1st, right before the 2018 hunting season.

The color requirements are a safety measure to help hunters increase visibility to other hunters.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Affie Ellis of Cheyenne.

Wyoming joins states such as Wisconsin and New York have allow more than one color option for hunters.