Wyoming To Play Another Quality Opponent In FCS Quarterfinalist Wofford On Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboys will welcome the Wofford Terriers to War Memorial Stadium on Saturday in the first meeting between the two schools. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’ 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wofford College is located in Spartanburg, S.C. It is only the third time in history that Wyoming has played a team from the state of South Carolina. Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming’s 2018 season features a challenging schedule that includes seven opponents who advanced to bowl games a year ago and three teams who won bowl games. This week’s opponent, Wofford, also appeared in postseason last season. The Terriers are a talented team that advanced all the way to the quarterfinals of the 2017 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs before losing to eventual national champion North Dakota State. This season Worfford is 2-0 with winds over The Citadel, 28-21 and VMI, 59-14, last week. Last year Wofford posted a 10-3 record.

Since the 2000 season, the Wyoming Cowboys have played 15 games against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly Division IAA. The Cowboys have posted a 13-2 record in those games. All 15 games have been played in War Memorial Stadium.

Cowboy strong safety Andrew Wingard has moved into very rare company this season. With his 20 tackles in this, his senior season, Wingard now has 387 career tackles.

In his most recent game, he recorded 12 tackles versus Missouri. Those 12 tackles moved Wingard into the No. 3 spot on Wyoming’s career tackle list, passing former Cowboy safety John Salley, who was credited with 379 career tackles from 1979-82. Wingard has also passed two other former Cowboy greats this season — Chris Prosinski, who was credited with 373 tackles during his career from 2007-10, and Gabe Knapton, who made 368 tackles from 2008-11.

The only former Cowboys who Wingard is chasing atop the Wyoming career tackle list are: linebacker Jim Talich, who made 440 career tackles from 1994-97, and school record holder Galand Thaxton, who recorded 467 career tackles from 1984-87. Wingard is 53 tackles away from tying Talich and is 80 tackles away from Thaxton.

Wingard is also approaching the Mountain West Conference record for career tackles. That record is held by Carmen Messina of the University of New Mexico, who was credited with 454 tackles from 2008-11. Wingard trails Messina by 67 career tackles.

Junior place-kicker Cooper Rothe is having another outstanding season in 2018. Rothe is a perfect 5 of 5 in field-goal attempts this season, including making a career long 51-yarder at Missouri last week. His five field goals this season were made from 36 and 39 yards at New Mexico State, from 30 yards vs. Washington State and from 51 and 36 yards at Missouri.

A year ago, Rothe made 15 of 18 (83.3 percent) field-goal attempts. Combined over the past two seasons, he has now made 20 of his last 23 field-goal attempts (87.0 percent).

Rothe has made his last eight consecutive field goals, including making all three of his attempts in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory. His last miss was a 49-yarder in his final attempt at San Jose State in the last regular-season game of the 2017 season. He is tied for No. 1 in the nation in both field-goal percentage (100%) and point-after-touchdown percentage (100%) this season, and ranks No. 22 in the nation in field goals made per game (1.67 per game).

After missing the 2017 season due to injury, redshirt junior cornerback Antonio Hull has bounced back strong this season. Hull has been very productive through the first three games of the season, particularly in creating takeaways for the Cowboy defense.

Hull has a team high two takeaways this season. He intercepted a pass against Washington State, and against Missouri he both forced a fumble and recovered that same fumble when he stripped the ball out of the arms of a Tiger receiver. Prior to missing last season, Hull started nine games as a true freshman in 2015, and started 11 games in 2016. He is perhaps best remembered for knocking down a two-point conversion pass attempt in 2016 on the final play of the game to preserve a 34-33 win over #24 ranked San Diego State. That win was critical to Wyoming capturing the 2016 Mountain Division title and earning the right to host the 2016 Mountain West Conference Championship Game.

Hull is tied for number 10 in the nation in fumble recoveries this season and ranks number 20 in interceptions.

There are many special activities planned around Saturday’s Wofford-Wyoming game, including: Energy Day, Ag Day, Band Day, Fan Fest and Buddy Walk.