Wyoming Track & Field Adds Eight Student-Athletes

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 9, 2018) – The University of Wyoming track & field program has added eight more talented student-athletes to its 2018-19 roster, head coach Bryan Berryhill announced Wednesday. The group includes five future Cowgirls and three future Cowboys, while five of the eight additions are Wyoming natives.

Below is a look at each of the new Cowboys and Cowgirls, organized alphabetically.

Tyler Dahl | Sprints | Laramie, Wyo. | Laramie HS

The third-place finisher in the 400 meters at the 2016 and 2017 Wyoming 4A outdoor state championships

2017 Wyoming 4A state champion in the 4×400-meter relay

2017 Wyoming indoor state champion in 4×400-meter relay

Personal Bests:

200 meters: 22.99

400 meters: 49.44

McKenzi Davison | Middle Distance | Big Piney, Wyo. | Big Piney HS

Runner-up finisher in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 2A outdoor state championships

The third-place finisher in the 400 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 2A outdoor state championships

Personal Bests:

400 meters: 1:01.47

800 meters: 2:23.64

Jessa Gegax | Middle Distance | Las Cruces, N.M. | Centennial HS

Fourth-place finisher in 400 meters at 2017 New Mexico 6A outdoor state championships

The third-place finisher in 400 meters at 2016 New Mexico 5A outdoor state championships

Personal Bests:

400 meters: 58.62

Kaylee Kearse | Middle Distance | Peyton, Colo. | Peyton HS

Fifth place in 800 meters at 2017 Colorado 2A outdoor state championships

Seventh place in 400 meters at 2017 Colorado 2A outdoor state championships

Personal Bests:

400 meters: 1:00.78

800 meters: 2:24.78

Pete Mead | Jumps | Cheyenne, Wyo. | Cheyenne East HS

2018 Wyoming indoor state champion in high jump and 4×200-meter relay

Fourth-place finisher in the long jump at the 2017 Wyoming 4A outdoor state championships

Son of Wyoming Governor Matt Mead

Personal Bests:

Long Jump: 20-10.75

High Jump: 6-6

Julia Kay O’Neill | Middle Distance | Powell, Wyo. | Powell HS

Runner-up finisher in the 400 meters and 800 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 3A outdoor state championships

2015 Wyoming 3A outdoor state champion in the 400 meters and 800 meters as a freshman

Personal Bests:

400 meters: 59.32

800 meters: 2:17.02

Michelle Renner | Distance | Lakewood, Colo. | Dakota Ridge HS

Fifth place at 2017 Colorado 5A Region 1 Championships in cross country

16 th at 2017 Nike Cross Country Southwest Regional Championships

at 2017 Nike Cross Country Southwest Regional Championships 14th place at 2016 Colorado 5A State Championships in cross country

Personal Bests:

1,600 meters: 5:08.58

3,200 meters: 11:41.08

5K (cross country): 18:49

Roman Smith | Sprints | Wheatland, Wyo. | Wheatland HS

2018 Wyoming indoor state champion in the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash

Four-time Wyoming 3A outdoor state champion in the 100 meters and 200 meters

10 victories in the sprints events so far during the 2018 outdoor season

Personal Bests:

60 meters: 7.26

100 meters: 10.94

200 meters: 22.17