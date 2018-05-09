Wyoming Track & Field Adds Eight Student-Athletes

Latest

May 9, 2018

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 9, 2018) – The University of Wyoming track & field program has added eight more talented student-athletes to its 2018-19 roster, head coach Bryan Berryhill announced Wednesday. The group includes five future Cowgirls and three future Cowboys, while five of the eight additions are Wyoming natives.

Below is a look at each of the new Cowboys and Cowgirls, organized alphabetically.

Tyler Dahl | Sprints | Laramie, Wyo. | Laramie HS

  • The third-place finisher in the 400 meters at the 2016 and 2017 Wyoming 4A outdoor state championships
  • 2017 Wyoming 4A state champion in the 4×400-meter relay
  • 2017 Wyoming indoor state champion in 4×400-meter relay

Personal Bests:
200 meters: 22.99
400 meters: 49.44

McKenzi Davison | Middle Distance | Big Piney, Wyo. | Big Piney HS

  • Runner-up finisher in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 2A outdoor state championships
  • The third-place finisher in the 400 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 2A outdoor state championships

Personal Bests:
400 meters: 1:01.47
800 meters: 2:23.64

Jessa Gegax | Middle Distance | Las Cruces, N.M. | Centennial HS

  • Fourth-place finisher in 400 meters at 2017 New Mexico 6A outdoor state championships
  • The third-place finisher in 400 meters at 2016 New Mexico 5A outdoor state championships

Personal Bests:
400 meters: 58.62

Kaylee Kearse | Middle Distance | Peyton, Colo. | Peyton HS

  • Fifth place in 800 meters at 2017 Colorado 2A outdoor state championships
  • Seventh place in 400 meters at 2017 Colorado 2A outdoor state championships

Personal Bests:
400 meters: 1:00.78
800 meters: 2:24.78

Pete Mead | Jumps | Cheyenne, Wyo. | Cheyenne East HS

  • 2018 Wyoming indoor state champion in high jump and 4×200-meter relay
  • Fourth-place finisher in the long jump at the 2017 Wyoming 4A outdoor state championships
  • Son of Wyoming Governor Matt Mead

Personal Bests:
Long Jump: 20-10.75
High Jump: 6-6

Julia Kay O’Neill | Middle Distance | Powell, Wyo. | Powell HS

  • Runner-up finisher in the 400 meters and 800 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 3A outdoor state championships
  • 2015 Wyoming 3A outdoor state champion in the 400 meters and 800 meters as a freshman

Personal Bests:
400 meters: 59.32
800 meters: 2:17.02

Michelle Renner | Distance | Lakewood, Colo. | Dakota Ridge HS

  • Fifth place at 2017 Colorado 5A Region 1 Championships in cross country
  • 16th at 2017 Nike Cross Country Southwest Regional Championships
  • 14th place at 2016 Colorado 5A State Championships in cross country

Personal Bests:
1,600 meters: 5:08.58
3,200 meters: 11:41.08
5K (cross country): 18:49

Roman Smith | Sprints | Wheatland, Wyo. | Wheatland HS

  • 2018 Wyoming indoor state champion in the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash
  • Four-time Wyoming 3A outdoor state champion in the 100 meters and 200 meters
  • 10 victories in the sprints events so far during the 2018 outdoor season

Personal Bests:
60 meters: 7.26
100 meters: 10.94
200 meters: 22.17

 

