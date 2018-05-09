Wyoming Track & Field Adds Eight Student-Athletes

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 9, 2018) – The University of Wyoming track & field program has added eight more talented student-athletes to its 2018-19 roster, head coach Bryan Berryhill announced Wednesday. The group includes five future Cowgirls and three future Cowboys, while five of the eight additions are Wyoming natives.
Below is a look at each of the new Cowboys and Cowgirls, organized alphabetically.
Tyler Dahl | Sprints | Laramie, Wyo. | Laramie HS
- The third-place finisher in the 400 meters at the 2016 and 2017 Wyoming 4A outdoor state championships
- 2017 Wyoming 4A state champion in the 4×400-meter relay
- 2017 Wyoming indoor state champion in 4×400-meter relay
Personal Bests:
200 meters: 22.99
400 meters: 49.44
McKenzi Davison | Middle Distance | Big Piney, Wyo. | Big Piney HS
- Runner-up finisher in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 2A outdoor state championships
- The third-place finisher in the 400 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 2A outdoor state championships
Personal Bests:
400 meters: 1:01.47
800 meters: 2:23.64
Jessa Gegax | Middle Distance | Las Cruces, N.M. | Centennial HS
- Fourth-place finisher in 400 meters at 2017 New Mexico 6A outdoor state championships
- The third-place finisher in 400 meters at 2016 New Mexico 5A outdoor state championships
Personal Bests:
400 meters: 58.62
Kaylee Kearse | Middle Distance | Peyton, Colo. | Peyton HS
- Fifth place in 800 meters at 2017 Colorado 2A outdoor state championships
- Seventh place in 400 meters at 2017 Colorado 2A outdoor state championships
Personal Bests:
400 meters: 1:00.78
800 meters: 2:24.78
Pete Mead | Jumps | Cheyenne, Wyo. | Cheyenne East HS
- 2018 Wyoming indoor state champion in high jump and 4×200-meter relay
- Fourth-place finisher in the long jump at the 2017 Wyoming 4A outdoor state championships
- Son of Wyoming Governor Matt Mead
Personal Bests:
Long Jump: 20-10.75
High Jump: 6-6
Julia Kay O’Neill | Middle Distance | Powell, Wyo. | Powell HS
- Runner-up finisher in the 400 meters and 800 meters at the 2017 Wyoming 3A outdoor state championships
- 2015 Wyoming 3A outdoor state champion in the 400 meters and 800 meters as a freshman
Personal Bests:
400 meters: 59.32
800 meters: 2:17.02
Michelle Renner | Distance | Lakewood, Colo. | Dakota Ridge HS
- Fifth place at 2017 Colorado 5A Region 1 Championships in cross country
- 16th at 2017 Nike Cross Country Southwest Regional Championships
- 14th place at 2016 Colorado 5A State Championships in cross country
Personal Bests:
1,600 meters: 5:08.58
3,200 meters: 11:41.08
5K (cross country): 18:49
Roman Smith | Sprints | Wheatland, Wyo. | Wheatland HS
- 2018 Wyoming indoor state champion in the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash
- Four-time Wyoming 3A outdoor state champion in the 100 meters and 200 meters
- 10 victories in the sprints events so far during the 2018 outdoor season
Personal Bests:
60 meters: 7.26
100 meters: 10.94
200 meters: 22.17
