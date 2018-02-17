Wyoming Veterans Creative Arts Competition Entries Being Sought Out

Sheridan, WY – Veterans are a diverse population with a broad spectrum of talents. For many, that translates to a sense of creativity that comes in many forms. That is why the employees with the Sheridan VA Health Care System invite all enrolled Veterans throughout Wyoming to take part in the annual Creative Arts Competition going on now through March 1, 2018.

This year the competition features more than 100 categories in the following divisions: music, drama, creative writing, dance and art. All enrolled Veterans may take part and entries must be material created after April 1, 2017 (except for the Military Combat Experience category).

The multitude of categories offer Veterans an opportunity to showcase their talents at a public show taking place at the Sheridan VA auditorium March 7, 2018 and then first place entries will move on to the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

Last year, local Veteran Debra Zelenak earned 2nd place in the nation for her artwork titled “Fractured Flowers” (pictured above). She was just one of the many talented Veterans whose work represented Wyoming Veterans at the national competition.

Rules and requirements vary for each category. Veterans interested in taking part can find out more by going to www.Sheridan.va.gov, where a link for details and competition contact information is available.