The National Weather Service in Riverton recently released the Wyoming Water Supply Outlook.

January precipitation totals across Wyoming were 170 to 180 percent of average. Precipitation numbers varied between 270 percent of normal over the Upper Bear River Drainage in southwest Wyoming to near 100 percent of normal over the Powder River Basin in northeast Wyoming. Precipitation across Wyoming is 130 to 140 percent of average for the current water year—October 2016 to January 2017.

Mountain snowpack across Wyoming was 115 to 125 percent of median by early February. Snowpack “water” numbers and/or SWEs were the highest across basins in central through southwestern Wyoming—varying between 145 to 185 percent of median. SWEs across basins in northeastern Wyoming were 100 to 110 percent of median.

Above normal snowmelt streamflow volumes are expected across almost all major basins across Wyoming with snowmelt expected to be 125 to 135 percent of normal. Above to well above average streamflow volumes are expected across the Wind, Shoshone, Upper North Platte, Upper Green, and Sweetwater Watersheds. The Powder, Tongue, and Upper Yellowstone Drainages are forecasted to have below to near normal streamflow volumes during the upcoming snowmelt season.

Reservoirs storages across Wyoming remained above average at 115 to 125 percent for February.