Wyoming watercraft registration closed during October

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be closing the 2018 watercraft registration season and preparing for the 2019 season during the month of October. Watercraft registrations will resume again November 1, 2018, at Game and Fish offices and online, with one-year registrations valid through 2019 and three-year registration valid through 2021.



Boaters will still be able to purchase 2018 aquatic invasive species stickers during October if needed.



Boat registration fees are:

1-year registration: $30

3-year registration: $80

1-year registration with AIS sticker: $40

3-year registration with AIS sticker: $110

Renewal notices will be sent for expired watercraft in November of 2018, and customers will be able to renew their watercraft through the mail by returning the renewal notice and fees. Aquatic invasive species sticker purchases and watercraft registration renewal can be done online.

For more information on watercraft registration or safe boating requirements, visit the Game and Fish website or call (307) 777-4600.