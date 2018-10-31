Wyoming Wrestling Ranked 22nd in Preseason NWCA Coaches Poll

LARAMIE, WY (October 31, 2018) – The Wyoming wrestling team will open the 2018-19 season ranked number 22 in the NWCA Division I Coaches Poll released Wednesday. It marks the program’s first appearance in the poll’s preseason top 25 since 2014.

The Cowboys are coming off a historic 2017-2018 season, in which the team compiled 13 dual wins—the fourth-most in school history. Head Coach Mark Branch returns three NCAA qualifiers from a season ago, including All-American Montorie Bridges.

Last season, the Cowboys finished in fourth at the Big 12 Championships with two individual conference champions in Bryce Meredith and Archie Colgan. The finish was the highest for a Wyoming team since joining the Big 12 in 2015 and was enough to earn Branch a Coach of the Year nod from the league’s coaches.

At the NCAA Championships, Bridges became the program’s second freshman All-American, finishing eighth at 133 pounds while Meredith added his second NCAA finals appearance at 141 pounds. As a team, Wyoming tallied its best finish under Branch as the Cowboys placed 17th. It was the 20th top-25 finish and third in a row for the Brown and Gold.

The Cowboys will open the 2018-19 season this week when they host the Cowboy Open Saturday, November 3rd beginning at 9 am at the UW War Memorial Fieldhouse.