Wyoming Wrestling Wins Big 12 Match Over 25th Rated Utah Valley

The Wyoming Cowboys, rated number 17 in the latest USA Today/NWC Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll, scored an easy 38-4 win over 25th rated Utah Valley last night in Laramie.

The win ups the Pokes dual record to 11-4 and 5-2 in the Big 12. Utah Valley falls to 4-2 in Big 12 duals and 8-4 on the season.

Here are the individual results from last night’s dual:

141: Meredith (UW) by fall

149: Turner (UW) by fall

157: Colgan (UW) by technical fall

165: Ashworth (UW) winner by forfeit

174: Bastian (Utah Valley) major decision

184: Polson (UW) decision

197: Paine (UW) decision

285: Eagan (UW) decision

125: Foster (UW) decision

133: Bridges (UW) decision

Wyoming will wrap up their home dual season Saturday by hosting Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado.

