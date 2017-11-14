Some Wyomingites Eligible For Compensation Following Western Union Settlement

Cheyenne, Wyoming —Wyomingites who sent payments to scammers using Western Union’s wire transfer service between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017 may now apply for compensation from a $586 million dollar fund administered by the Department of Justice’s Victim Asset Recovery Program.

This fund is related to a multi–state settlement that Wyoming and 49 other states, the District of Columbia, and Western Union entered into in January 2017.

Wyomingites who reported to Western Union that they had been the victims of scams using Western Union may receive claim forms in the mail. The settlement administrator will send the claim forms in the next two weeks. The forms will contain instructions explaining how consumers may file their claims to receive compensation.

If you do not receive a claim form in the mail but believe you may have an eligible claim, please visit http://www.westernunionremission.com or call 1-844-319-2124 for more information about how to file a claim. All completed claim forms must be mailed back to the settlement administrator by February 12, 2018.