Wyomingites to March for Science

Eric Galatas, WYOMING NEWS SERVICE – Saturday is Earth Day, and thousands are expected to take to the streets in Washington, D.C., and more than 500 other cities across the planet. The March for Science aims to celebrate scientific research and advocate for evidence-based policies.

Sarah Evanega, a biologist and director of the Cornell Alliance for Science at Cornell University, says tomorrow’s events are an opportunity for people of all political stripes to stand up in support of science.

“Without it, we would have no cure for polio, no microchips, no cell phones, no artificial hearts, no treatment for diabetes,” she said. “This is not a partisan issue. We all benefit from the products of science.”

One of America’s most famous scientists, Bill Nye, is co-chairing the event alongside Dr. Hanna-Attisha, who discovered dangerous lead levels in kids living in Flint, Mich.

Wyomingites can join events in Cody, Jackson, Laramie, Pinedale and at Yellowstone National Park. More than 500 demonstrations are planned across the globe.

Last month, Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt dismissed the consensus of 97 percent of climate scientists when he announced that carbon dioxide is not fueling climate change. President Donald Trump also gave scientists a reason to leave their labs and head into the streets by proposing to cut billions from the nation’s science programs.

Evanega says evidence-based policies are needed now more than ever.

“And this comes at a time when we ought to really be inspiring science and innovation, in light of these extreme global challenges that we face, from global food insecurity to global climate change,” she explained. “So we need to be investing in innovation, not slashing the budgets that fuel innovation.”

The March for Science has been endorsed by more than a hundred groups, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest science organization, the American Physician Scientists Association, Girls Who Code, the Nature Conservancy, the Union of Concerned Scientists and others.