Wyoming’s Bohl Comments After Yesterday’s Loss To Boise State

The Wyoming Cowboys opened the Mountain West Conference season Saturday with a 34-14 home loss to Mountain Division favorite, and nationally ranked Boise State.

Here are some post-game comments from Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl:

“We knew we had to accomplish certain things in order to win. I want to acknowledge that Boise State is a really good football team. Brett Rypien played about as good as I’ve seen over the last four years.” Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien, the pre-season MWC choice for Offensive Player of the Year, was 28 of 42 for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

“There are certain things that we did that need to be cleaned up, undisciplined mistakes that have reared their ugly heads the last couple of games. We got off kilter. We needed to win the kicking game and we had one punt blocked and one muffed snap on a punt. That compounded some things.” While the muffed punt was the only turnover suffered by Wyoming, once again the Cowboys were flagged with some untimely penalties which kept Boise State scoring drives alive.

“I did think our players in the second half went out, competed and had an attitude to win the football game. Our guys stayed in the fight and we need to build on that.” After trailing 24-0 at the half, Wyoming out scored Boise Stae 14-10 in the second half.

Asked about the return of running back Nico Evans to the lineup, Bohl said, “He’s worked hard and is a good football player. Anytime you can take off and make a long run like he did on the first play of the second half it is special. He ran away from some fast players and that’s an indication of his athleticism. His presence in the game certainly is helpful.” Evans returned to the lineup for the first time since the suffering bruised ribs against Washington State in the second game of the season. He recorded the second 100-yard rushing game of his career with 141 yards on 12 carries including a 75 yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half.

The Cowboys will travel to Hawai’i next Saturday to face the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. Hawai’i defeated San Jose State 44-41 to up their record to 5-1. Kick off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6 p.m., Hawai’i Time).