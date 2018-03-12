Wyoming’s Branch Big 12 Wrestling Coach Of The Year

Wyoming’s head wrestling coach Mark Branch has been honored as the Big 12 Wrestling Coach of the Year, his first such honor. Previously Branch was named the Western Wrestling Conference Coach of the Year in 2010, 2011 and 2012.



This past season under Branch, Wyoming completed the 2017-18 regular season with a 13-3 dual record, including 7-2 Big 12 dual record. The 13 dual victories tied for the fourth most in school history. Just recently, Wyoming finished fourth at the Big 12 Championship with 141 pound Bryce Meredith and 157 pound Archie Colgan becoming the first Pokes to earn Big 12 crowns.



In his ten years as the head coach, Branch has compiled a 100-49 overall dual record, one of only four Wyoming head coaches to win 100 dual matches as a Wyoming head coach. Wyoming has sent 51 wrestlers to the NCAA Championships since Branch took over the program, with ten All-Americans.