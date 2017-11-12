Wyoming’s Josh Allen Injured In Wyoming Win Over Air Force

Wyoming star quarterback Josh Allen helped engineer the Cowboys to a 21-0 first half lead, but left the game after just four plays into the second half with an injury. Allen watched much of the fourth quarter on the Wyoming sidelines in street clothes as Wyoming went on to win the game 28-14 with junior backup quarterback Nick Smith guiding the team.

It is believed Allen’s injury may have occurred late in the first half when he was hit on a pass play. After the game, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl did not discuss the extent of Allen’s injury and Allen did not speak with the press.

For the game, Allen was 8/11 in passing for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for one score. Smith was 2/3 passing for 39 yards and no scores. Smith also ran the ball six times for five yards.

Wyoming, (5-1 MWC Mountain, 7-3 overall) will return to action next Saturday when they host Fresno State, (5-1 MWC West, 7-3).