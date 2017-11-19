Wyoming’s Last-Minute Drive Falls Short Against Fresno State

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys’ rallied late, scoring their only touchdown of the day to narrow Fresno State’s lead to 13-7 with 2:25 remaining in the game. Wyoming then followed that scoring drive with a final drive of the game that saw the Cowboys take the ball all the way down to the Fresno State 27-yard line. But on the final play of the game, Cowboy quarterback Nick Smith was unable to escape the Fresno State pressure and was tackled before he could get a pass off as time expired. Fresno State held on for the 13-7 victory to capture a road win in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

The loss ended Wyoming’s hopes of advancing to a second straight Mountain West Conference Championship Game, and secured Fresno State’s berth in the 2017 MW Championship Game versus Boise State on Dec. 2. The Cowboys are now 7-4 on the season and 5-2 in the Mountain West. Fresno State improved to 8-3, 6-1 in conference play.

The Wyoming defense kept the Cowboys in the game by limiting the Bulldogs to one touchdown and two field goals prior to the Pokes taking possession at their own 20-yard line with 4:17 remaining in the contest. Smith, who started the game at quarterback for the injured Josh Allen, completed 6 of 7 passes on Wyoming’s touchdown drive, taking the Cowboys 80 yards in seven plays to pull UW to within six points at 13-7 with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Smith began the drive with a nine-yard completion to wide receiver James Price. He followed that with completions of 14 yards to tight end Austin Fort, 12 yards to wide receiver C.J. Johnson and nine yards to wide receiver Austin Conway that put the ball at the Fresno State 36-yard line. On the next play, Smith connected again with Conway, who made a spin move down the sideline for 30 yards to the Bulldog six-yard line. Smith concluded the drive with a six-yard swing pass to running back Nico Evans, who made a Bulldog miss to get into the end zone.

Wyoming attempted an on-side kick that went out of bounds, giving Fresno State the ball at the Wyoming 42-yard line with 2:25 remaining. The Cowboys had only one timeout remaining and couldn’t allow the Bulldogs a first down if they had any hopes of winning the game. The Pokes’ defense would rise to the occasion again, allowing runs of only two yards on first down, two yards on second down and no gain on third down. UW called its final timeout with 56 second left. Fresno State would punt into the end zone, forcing the Cowboys to drive 80 yards if they wanted to pull out the win.

Smith would immediately find Conway again — this time for 41 yards down the Cowboys’ sideline to the Fresno State 39-yard line. After two incomplete passes, Smith connected on a four-yard pass to Evans followed by an eight-yard pass to Johnson, moving the ball to the FS 27. Smith spiked the ball after that play, and attempted two more passes that fell incomplete. With only one play remaining, Smith was forced out of the pocket to his right and as he attempted to escape the rush and find a receiver, Bulldog defensive end Robert Stanley tackled Smith from behind as time expired.

The final team stats also were an indication of how closely matched the two teams were. Fresno State ended the game with 333 yards of total offense on 68 plays. Wyoming had 308 yards of total offense on 61 plays. The Bulldogs averaged 4.9 yards per play, and the Cowboys averaged 5.0 yards.

Individually, Wyoming’s Smith completed 20 of 32 passes (62.5 percent) for 231 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Fresno State’s McMaryion completed 14 of 23 passes (60.9 percent) for 186 yards, one TD and no interceptions. Wyoming’s Conway led all receivers with seven catches for 105 yards. Fresno State’s Josh Hokit led all rushers with 21 carries for 69 yards.

The Cowboys will play their final regular-season game next Saturday at San Jose State. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 3:00 p.m.