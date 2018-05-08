Wyoming’s Most Popular Baby Names for 2017 Revealed

The Wyoming Department of Health has released a report listing the most popular names of babies born in Wyoming during the year 2017.

According to Vital Statistics Services, part of the Wyoming Department of Health, Emma was the once again the favorite choice for girls born in the Cowboy State. That is nothing new for the name Emma, as the name has been at or near the top of the survey for over a decade.

Other popular girl names in 2017 were Ava, Harper, Olivia, Avery and Charlotte, which was a newcomer to this year’s list of popular newborn names.

For the boys, Wyatt once again tops the list of newborn male names. Other top guy names were Carter, Liam, Oliver, Benjamin and Logan.

The WDH also reported that Wyoming saw a 7% decrease in births in 2017 compared to 2016 birth totals. Total residents birth were 6,904.