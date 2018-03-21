Wyoming’s Mullin Competing At 2018 NCAA Championships

Laramie, WY – Sophomore diver Scotia Mullin is set to compete at the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships this week in Minneapolis, Minn. Hosted by the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, the championships are being today through Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Mullin will first compete on the three-meter springboard on Friday, and then conclude his championships on the platform Saturday.

This year will be Mullin’s first appearance on the three-meter at the NCAA Championships. He placed ninth at the NCAA Zone E Championships on March 5th to earn a spot at the event. Mullin holds the fifth-best score in Wyoming school history in the event, scoring a 351.95 last season.

Mullin is making his second NCAA Championship appearance on the platform. He finished second at the NCAA Zone E Championships to earn a bid for the second-consecutive season. At the 2017 NCAA Championships, Mullin finished 14th to earn All-American honorable mention, the second Cowboy in school history to receive All-American accolades in the event. Mullin also holds the second-highest score in UW history with a 423.85. He trails only Mark Murdock, the other Cowboy to earn All-American honors in the event.

Mullin was named Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Year for his second season after earning two individual titles at the 2018 WAC Championships. Mullin earned his first WAC Championship on the three-meter and his second on the platform, helping the Cowboys to their first team conference championship in 59 years.

Cover photo: Go.Wyo.com