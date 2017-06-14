Wyoming’s Raca Takes Part In International Competition

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 12, 2017) – Current Cowgirl basketball player Tijana Raca recently competed for the Cyprus National Team at the 2017 Games of the Small Countries of Europe. The event was held at the Multieventi Sport Domus in the country of San Marino.

The Games of the Small States of Europe is a multi-sport event which was launched by the Republic of San Marino in 1985, and organized by the National Olympic Committees of nine European small states. The games are held from the end of May to the beginning of June and feature competitions in 13 sporting disciplines.

The team played over a three-day stretch with competitions against Malta, Luxembourg and Iceland. Raca played in all three games and averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per contest. She had nine points and four rebounds in the 59-47 loss against Luxembourg. Against Malta, she finished with five points and four rebounds as a starter while adding five points and five rebounds against Iceland.

A junior from Pylea Thessaloniki, Greece, Raca has played in 24 games over her career with the Cowgirls, averaging almost one point and one rebound per contest.