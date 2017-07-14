Wyoming’s Wingard On Paycom Jim Thorpe Watch List For 2nd Year I A Row

Wyoming junior safety Andrew Wingard was named to his third watch list for the 2017 season on Friday when the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List was released. The Thorpe Award is presented annually to the best defensive back in college football. This marks the second consecutive season that Wingard has been named to the Thorpe Award list. He was one of 16 semifinalists for the award as a sophomore in 2016.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is one of the most coveted awards in college football. It is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled not only as a running back, passer, and kicker on the offensive side of the ball; but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon.

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, and the Jim Thorpe Museum and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) jointly announced in May of 2017 an exclusive sponsorship of the Jim Thorpe Award. As a result, the accolade will be named the “Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.”

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list is chosen by a screening committee who compiles a list of 30-50 players. The list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons are added as the season progresses. The Thorpe Award Winner is selected from three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017,on ESPN.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Oklahoma.

Wingard was a First Team All-Mountain West selection as a sophomore in 2016. His true freshman season, Wingard was named a First Team Freshman All-American by the FWAA, and earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors.

He ranked among the top defensive players in the nation in tackles in 2016. Wingard ranked No. 22 in the NCAA in total tackles in 2016, averaging 9.4 per game, and ranked No. 26 in the NCAA in solo tackles, averaging 5.4 per game. Wingard ended his sophomore season in 2016 ranked No. 1 among all current active NCAA FBS players in career solo tackles, averaging 6.08 per game, and he ranked No. 2 among all current active FBS players in career total tackles, averaging 9.73 per game.

Earlier this week, Wingard was selected to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. It marked the first time in Wingard’s career that he was named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

Wingard has also been named to the 2017 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List as announced by the Maxwell Football Club.