WyoPreps High School Volleyball Rankings Plus Wednesday Results

The new WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media High School Volleyball Poll is out. In 4A, Casper Kelly Walsh is still on top of the rankings with Star Valley and Thunder Basin numbers two and three. Neither Rock Springs or Green River received votes in this week’s 4A poll.

In the 3A volleyball rankings, Lyman continues to lead the polling. Mountain View is number three with Pinedale number five.

Wright is on top of the 2A poll. In the 1A poll, Farson-Eden moves up two spots this week to the number three slot. Cokeville is the number 1A team.

Last night, Lyman defeated Rockland, Idaho 2-0. Today, Green River will host Evanston at 6:00 p.m., Worland will be at Lovell and Farson-Eden travels to Little Snake River.

For a complete breakdown of this week’s vote, visit WyoPeps.com.