WyoTech in Laramie To Close

The WyoTech campus in Laramie will close, according to a recent announcement.

Zenith Education Group, the owner of WyoTech, announced yesterday that all but three of their campuses will close. The schools to remain open are Altierus Career Colleges in Tampa, Florida and Norcross, Georgia and the Bissonnet campus in Houston, Texas.

The 21 remaining schools, including the WyoTech campus in Laramie, will stop enrolling new students and will be taught out.

The announcement comes nearly three years after Zenith Education Group took over WyoTech.

See the full press release from Zenith Education Group here.