YAH Seeking Donations For “Care For Critters” Senior Pet Care Drive

The Young at Heart Senior Center is looking for donations for their “Care For Critters” senior pet care drive.

Advertisement

According to the Young at Heart, many seniors are on fixed incomes and will forgo their own needs to provide for their pet.

The “Care For Critters” project helps seniors by paying for their pet’s food and vaccines allowing them to maintain and enjoy their companions.

For more information contact the Young at Heart Senior Center. The program donation period ends Friday, May 25th.