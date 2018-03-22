Yard Sale Friday and Saturday To Benefit Hospice and Humane Society

A yard sale taking place Friday and Saturday will benefit the local food bank.
The Order of the Eastern Star is hosting a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 218 B Street. Proceeds from the yard sale will be donated to Hospice or Sweetwater County and Red Desert Humane Society.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a charitable group associated with the Masons. The group holds several charitable fundraisers throughout the year and donates to the Food Banks of Sweetwater County, Red Desert Humane Society, and Hospice.
