Yard Sale Friday and Saturday To Benefit Food Bank

A yard sale taking place today and tomorrow will benefit the local food bank.

The Order of the Eastern Star is hosting a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and tomorrow at 218 B Street. Proceeds from the yard sale will be donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

Items include household items, silver plated items like bowls and plates, stereo equipment, jewelry, tools, and more.

The Order of the Eastern Star is a charitable group associated with the Masons. The group holds several charitable fundraisers throughout the year and donates to the Food Banks of Sweetwater County, Red Desert Humane Society, and Hospice.