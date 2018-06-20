Yellowstone Conducts Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspections

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park rangers are partnering with state and federal transportation officials to conduct safety evaluations of commercial vehicles and operators traveling in the park this summer.

The inspections are intended to ensure the safe operation and mechanical soundness of commercial buses and trucks on Yellowstone's roadways. They evaluate vehicles and drivers to ensure full compliance with federal regulations that govern commercial vehicle operation. Inspections help protect visitors, employees, and park resources.

This is the 19th year of the interagency inspection program. The program has resulted in a significant decrease in “out-of-service” violations, which require that either a commercial vehicle or a commercial driver be taken off the road due to serious mechanical or driver-specific violations.