Yellowstone Forever Grants $5.9 Million to Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone Forever is providing $5.9 million to fund 53 priority projects in Yellowstone National Park including the wolf program, trailhead information displays, and black bear research.

“Yellowstone National Park is a wonderland that deserves our stewardship and support,” said Heather White, Yellowstone Forever President & CEO. “At Yellowstone Forever, we are proud to partner with the National Park Service to fund vital park projects and exceptional educational programs that inspire and engage. We look forward to continuing our work together to help preserve and enhance the world’s first national park for generations to come.”

Projects funded by Yellowstone Forever include wildlife research and management, visitor experience, youth education, and sustainability, among others. In 2018, $1 million will support the National Park Service’s Native Fish Restoration program, a major effort to restore native fish populations to sustainable levels. Another grant will go towards visitor and wildlife safety education, providing support for seasonal rangers and volunteers to deliver safety information at wildlife traffic jams, demonstrations on how to use bear spray, and safe hiking and camping practices.

Advertisement

Other grants support programs that directly engage youth, helping cultivate the next generation of stewards. The Yellowstone Youth Conservation Corps is a work-based learning program that engages teams of 15- to 18-year-olds in leadership, education, recreation, and work activities. The program promotes stewardship of Yellowstone and other wild places among the next generation, while also providing much-needed work for park projects.

While not everyone has the chance to visit Yellowstone, the park can still reach new audiences by visiting students in their schools through distance learning programs. Since 2011, Yellowstone has offered the opportunity for classrooms to have a park ranger visit them virtually through video conference technology. Students can learn about topics such as volcanoes, park ecology, wildlife, and history. Demand for this program continues to grow each year, and support from Yellowstone Forever will ensure students from around the world participate in this program for years to come.

Advertisement

“Yellowstone National Park staff whole-heartedly thank Yellowstone Forever and the generous donors for their commitment to this exceptional place,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk. “This park is incredibly fortunate to have such a sophisticated and professional partner in Yellowstone Forever. The dedication they show in their work enhances park resources and visitor experiences.”

Yellowstone Forever is the official education and fundraising nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Proceeds from Yellowstone Forever’s educational Park Stores, Institute, and philanthropic efforts support priority park projects and visitor education. Thanks to generous donations from supporters around the world, Yellowstone Forever, and its predecessor organizations, have provided over $106,000,000 cash and $171,000,000 in-kind support to Yellowstone National Park.