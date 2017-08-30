Yellowstone Hosts Public Lands Day Project, Volunteers Welcome

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The National Park Service is seeking volunteers for a work project in the Blacktail Plateau area of Yellowstone on Saturday, September 30, 2017. In observance of National Public Lands Day, the largest single-day volunteer effort on public lands, the park will waive its entrance fee for all visitors.

Volunteers will contribute to a backcountry trail restoration project. The project site is 2-3 miles from the road. In addition to a moderately strenuous hike to and from the site, participants will perform trail work, including the placement of erosion control. This work is strenuous. It involves the use of hand tools (shovels and picks), lifting heavy logs, and working at high altitudes and in variable weather conditions.

Space is limited to 20 volunteers. Registration will close on September 10, 2017. The park prefers contact by email at YELL_Volunteer_Office@nps.gov. Volunteers can also call 307-344-2729 and leave a voicemail with their name(s) and phone number(s).

Volunteers should bring their own food and drink, sunscreen, and sturdy footwear. Weather is unpredictable and can be cold and blustery in late September. Volunteers should bring clothing suitable for working outside in a range of conditions as weather frequently changes throughout the day.

Volunteers who participate in a National Public Lands Day activity will receive a coupon for free entry to the federal public land of their choice. To learn more about all of the volunteer opportunities on public lands, visit the National Public Lands Day website.