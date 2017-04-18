Yellowstone Invites Anglers to Annual Spring Meetings

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park staff will travel to nearby communities to talk with anglers and other interested individuals about the ongoing efforts to restore native fish species, the threat of aquatic invasive species, and the park’s fishing regulations.

The general public, local fly shop employees, and fishing guides are encouraged to attend one of the following outreach meetings:

Monday, April 24, in Bozeman, MT at Hilton Garden Inn, 2023 Commerce Way.

Tuesday, April 25, in West Yellowstone, MT at Holiday Inn, 315 Yellowstone Ave.

Wednesday, April 26, in Jackson, WY at Wort Hotel, 50 N. Glenwood St.

Thursday, April 27, in Cody, WY at Best Western Premier Ivy Inn, 1800 8th St.

The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a brief presentation on native fish restoration projects including a plan to create a native fish refuge in the upper Gibbon River as well as Grebe and Wolf lakes. A discussion on angling regulations and a question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Fishing season in Yellowstone opens Saturday, May 27. Information on fishing regulations, fisheries science, and fish conservation in Yellowstone is available at http://go.nps.gov/fish.