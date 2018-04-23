Yellowstone Invites Anglers To Annual Spring Meetings

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park staff will travel to nearby communities to talk with anglers and other interested individuals about ongoing efforts to restore native fish species, the threat of aquatic invasive species, and the park’s fishing regulations.

The general public, local fly shop employees, and fishing guides are encouraged to attend one of the following outreach meetings:

Monday, April 30, in Bozeman, MT, at Hilton Garden Inn, 2023 Commerce Way.

Tuesday, May 1, in West Yellowstone, MT, at Holiday Inn, 315 Yellowstone Ave.

Wednesday, May 2, in Jackson, WY, at Wort Hotel, 50 N. Glenwood St.

Thursday, May 3, in Cody, WY, at The Cody Hotel, 232 West Yellowstone Avenue.

The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. with a brief presentation about native fish restoration projects. A discussion on angling regulations and a question and answer session will follow. The meetings will conclude at 8:30 p.m.

Fishing season in Yellowstone opens Saturday, May 26. Information on fishing regulations, fisheries science, and fish conservation in Yellowstone is available at http://go.nps.gov/fish.