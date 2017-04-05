Yellowstone National Park Accepting Firewood Collection Permit Requests This Friday

(Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming) – Yellowstone National Park will begin accepting requests for 2017 firewood collection permits Friday, April 7th through Sunday, April 9th.

If interested, call (307) 344-2116 and leave your name and daytime telephone number. Names left during these dates will be randomly selected and successful applicants will be contacted as wood becomes available throughout the year.



After April 9th, names will only be accepted Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm by calling (307) 344-2107. Names received after April 9th will be processed in the order they are received after the initial list has been exhausted.

Firewood permits cost $35.00 and allow permit holders to take up to three cords of wood. Specific site guidelines and regulations, including hours and dates of collection, will be explained at the time a permit is issued.

There is no guarantee wood will be available or in sufficient quantity to provide for all permit requests.

Excess firewood is periodically available in the park for a variety of reasons, including wind events, construction projects, hazard tree removal, or creating defensible space around developed areas and structures to reduce the threat of wildfire.

For further information, call the Visitor Services Office at (307) 344-2107.