Yellowstone National Park Expects Busy Summer

New this year:

Purchase annual and seven-day passes online at YourPassNow.

Effective June 1, park entrance fees will change.

You may be asked to participate in an on-site survey that will inform the management about crowding and congestion and how visitors travel through and experience the park.

Anglers: To stop the spread of aquatic invasive species, felt-soled footgear is banned permanently. This year, Yellowstone National Park Lodges will provide rubber sole waders or boots for rent at the Canyon Lodge Outfitters Store. Check locally for more information.

Summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season. Expect busy facilities and destinations, as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic and wildlife jams. Arrive early or stay late and avoid main attractions during peak hours (like Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and Norris Geyser Basin).