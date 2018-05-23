Yellowstone National Park Expects Busy Summer

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Do you plan to visit Yellowstone National Park this summer? When you travel to this wild and awe-inspiring place, we ask you to come prepared so you can protect yourself and your park. Watch our short welcome video to get tips from rangers.
New this year:
- Purchase annual and seven-day passes online at YourPassNow.
- Effective June 1, park entrance fees will change.
- You may be asked to participate in an on-site survey that will inform the management about crowding and congestion and how visitors travel through and experience the park.
- Anglers: To stop the spread of aquatic invasive species, felt-soled footgear is banned permanently. This year, Yellowstone National Park Lodges will provide rubber sole waders or boots for rent at the Canyon Lodge Outfitters Store. Check locally for more information.
Summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season. Expect busy facilities and destinations, as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic and wildlife jams. Arrive early or stay late and avoid main attractions during peak hours (like Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and Norris Geyser Basin).
Know before you go:
- Read the Top Things to Know.
- Check current park conditions for information on road construction, temporary road closures, a nightly closure between Norris and Mammoth, and the backcountry situation report.
- Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone. Text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
- Reserve space in a campground or hotel – these facilities fill far in advance.
- Expect very limited access to cellular phone service and WiFi.
- Download Yellowstone’s app before you arrive.
While you are here:
- Attend a ranger program or stop at a visitor center.
- Read the 2018 visitor guide (you’ll get a copy when you drive through the entrance).
- Stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas.
- Maintain safe distances from wildlife (practice safe selfies).
- Practice bear safety. Carry bear spray. Know how to use it. Be alert. Make noise. Hike in groups. Do not run from a bear.
