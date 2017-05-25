Yellowstone National Park Expects Busy Summer

Yellowstone National Park is ready for the busy summer season and is offering some tips for those planning a visit during the upcoming months.

Visitors are encouraged to watch a short welcome video which provides tips from rangers.

Summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season. Expect busy facilities and destinations, as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic and wildlife jams. Try to arrive early or stay late and avoid main attractions during peak hours (like Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and Norris Geyser Basin).

“More than half of the record 4.25 million visits in 2016 took place during June, July, and August,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk. “Whether you are visiting Yellowstone for the first time or the fiftieth, we hope you’ll take the Yellowstone Pledge and plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable trip.”

The Yellowstone Pledge is a personal promise you can make to yourself and the park. It can be taken anywhere—at home, in your car, or in front of your bathroom mirror—and now it’s available in 10 languages. You can even tag your photos with #YellowstonePledge.

Yellowstone National Park has provided the following tips:

Know before you go:

While you are there:

Attend a ranger program

Read the summer newspaper (you’ll get a copy when you drive through the entrance)

Maintain safe distances from wildlife (practice safe selfies)

Carry bear spray because a bear doesn’t care whether you are a hiker, backpacker, angler, photographer, wolf watcher, or geyser gazer

Join an InstaMeet where social media friends and followers meet in real life to take photos and exchange ideas