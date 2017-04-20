Yellowstone National Park Hosts Earth Day Events

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – On Saturday, April 22, Yellowstone National Park concessioners and community partners will observe the 47th Earth Day. All events are free to the public.

Activities 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Trash Amnesty Day” at the Gardiner Green Box Refuse Collection Site. Appliances – including refrigerators – and tires (4 max.) will be accepted. Hazardous waste will not be accepted. Call 406-223-7333 by April 20 to schedule pick-up by the Greater Gardiner Community Council members

Bring a bag or bucket to fill with free compost

Bring bear spray canisters and propane cylinders – empty or full – for recycling

Scheduled Events

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Community clean-up at Arch Park

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Community barbeque

12 p.m. to 3:00 pm – Youth activities and an environmental expo G-Town Thrift Shop will host a clothing exchange Livingston’s Community Closet will accept donations of household items, furniture and small appliances

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Speakers share and discuss the land, water, and wildlife of the area

3 p.m. – Live music with Satsang, a Conscious Music Collective

The event will take place at Arch Park. In case of inclement weather, the event will relocate to the Gardiner Community Center, 206 Main St., Gardiner, MT.

For additional information or to volunteer contact Cameron Walker at (307) 344-5566 or visit Gardiner Earth Day.