Yellowstone National Park Roads Update

Many of the interior park roads are currently snow covered and icy. At this time, crews are out attempting to clear the roads. Drivers should expect delays and adverse driving conditions throughout most of the park.

Tower to Canyon (Dunraven Pass): closed to all travel

(Dunraven Pass): closed to all travel Canyon to Lake: closed to public travel.

closed to public travel. Lake to East Entrance ( Sylvan Pass): closed to public travel.

Sylvan Pass): closed to public travel. Old Faithful to West Thumb (Craig Pass): closed to public travel.

(Craig Pass): closed to public travel. West Thumb to South Entrance: closed to public travel.

Road information can be found on the park website at go.nps.gov/YellRoads. The map on that page, in addition to phone recordings, will be updated as conditions change. For the public road report call (307) 344-2117.