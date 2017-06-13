Yellowstone National Park Has Second Busiest May On Record

Yellowstone National Park experienced the second busiest May on record with a total of 419,627 visits. This amount is down 5.6% from May 2016 which saw 444,630 visits.

While many factors could be at play, park managers point to road closures due to snow in May and the end of the National Park Service Centennial year as influences in visitation.

So far in 2017, the park has hosted 550,413 visits, down 7.3% from the same period in 2016 (which was the highest on record). The table below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2017 is 28.7% higher than five years ago in 2013.

YTD Recreational Visits (through May) 2017 550,413 2016 593,755 2015 518,087 2014 415,185 2013 392,222

The continued high level of visitation at Yellowstone underscores how important it is for visitors to plan your trip to the park. Visitors are asked to anticipate delays at popular attractions, plan ahead, and check road conditions on the park’s website.

Detailed park visitation information and additional information on how these statistics are calculated is available online.