Yellowstone Park Recruiting For 2018 Youth Conservation Corps

Yellowstone National Park has started recruiting for their 2018 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). This residential work-based education program is for young men and women between the ages of 15 and 18.

The program runs for two months with two, one month sessions. Session one is from June 10th to July 11th with session two July 15th to August 15th. A total of sixty participants from across the United States take part in the program.

Visit the YCC program webpage to apply. Completed application materials must be received by March 1, 2018.

According to a press release;

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 10, 2018 but not over 18 years of age by August 15, 2018. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds for the program.

No previous wilderness experience is required.

Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others.

Participants will be required to live in the park. Room and board will be provided at a minimal cost. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

