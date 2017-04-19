Yellowstone Reminds Film Crews, Photographers and News Crews about Permit Requirements

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY –Yellowstone National Park encourages visitors who intend to capture images, videos, or sound recordings for commercial purposes to review their permit requirements before arriving in the park. Images, videos, and sound recordings captured in Yellowstone for personal use generally do not require a permit.

Permits are required for any individual, business, or organization (including non-profit groups and educational institutions) involved with projects intended for a market audience or performed for compensation. These projects include, but are not limited to:

Feature films or documentaries

Student films

Stock footage

Advertisements (including social media posts associated with a product or service)

Educational films

Interviews of park staff or other visitors

Television shows

Commercial timelapses

Professionally shot portraits

Contest entries

Commercial photographers using models, props, lighting or specialized equipment may be required to secure a permit. Portrait photographers who wish to conduct business in the park must apply for a Commercial Use Authorization (CUA).

Permits are not usually required for credentialed news organizations to cover park events in a timely fashion. Some news crews may require a permit if their work will impact park visitors or resources. News crews travelling through Yellowstone for business outside of the park must pay the park entrance fee.

National Park Service employees performing their duties in public may be photographed or recorded at any time, but interviews with or portraits of park staff must be arranged prior to arrival in Yellowstone.

The use of unmanned aircraft systems (drones) for any purpose is strictly prohibited in all national park units, including Yellowstone.

For additional information, please contact Yellowstone’s

Public Affairs Office: (307) 344-2015

Concessions Management Office: (307) 344-2278

Film Permit Office: (307) 344-2722