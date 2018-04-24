Yellowstone: Road Improvements Between Fishing Bridge and Indian Pond

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Improvements made to a 3.5-mile section of the East Entrance Road between Fishing Bridge and Indian Pond this year will benefit visitors and improve infrastructure in the park. Road construction efforts will widen narrow roads, improve entry and exit points into developed areas, provide for better scenic viewing opportunities along the road, and repair the historic Fishing Bridge. Anticipate delays if your travel plans include visiting the park from the East Entrance.

Advertisement

The East Entrance Road to Fishing Bridge and Lake is scheduled to open to the public May 4, weather permitting. Visitors should expect 30-minute delays between Fishing Bridge and Indian Pond (excluding Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day weekends).

From October 15 through November 5, 2018, the road between Sedge Bay and Fishing Bridge will be closed. During the closure, the East Entrance Road will remain open from the entrance to Sedge Bay, weather permitting.

Visitors traveling to and from Cody will need to use the Northeast Entrance during this closure. Tower Fall to Canyon (Dunraven Pass) traditionally closes on October 9. Depending on weather, staff may keep it open after October 9 to allow for an additional route to and from Cody via the Northeast Entrance.

Find updated road status on the park website, at visitor centers, and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Advertisement