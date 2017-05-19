Yellowstone Seeks Additional Public Input on Effects to Historic Mt. Washburn Lookout

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park seeks additional public input on potential direct and indirect effects of a project involving the historic Mt. Washburn Fire Lookout. The park proposes to erect a three-sided mounting structure around the lookout. This effort, which is part of a larger project to improve the park’s wireless infrastructure, may have adverse effects per Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. The law requires agencies take into account effects on historic properties.

The park believes the effects from most of the project to improve wireless infrastructure (in other areas) would be negligible based on visual simulations; the exception being the visual effects to Mount Washburn. Information on the factors park managers consider when they assess effects is available in 36CFR800.5.

The park is seeking public comment on whether the construction of this mounting structure would cause an adverse effect to the historic fire lookout. Information on this project is available online through the Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) system.

Submit comments through PEPC, by hand-delivery, or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, e-mail, or by any other means. Comments must be received by midnight MDT, June 22, 2017.

Hand deliver comments during business hours to:

Albright Visitor Center

Attention: Mt. Washburn Determination of Effect

Mammoth Hot Springs

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190

Mail comments to:

Yellowstone National Park, Compliance Office

Attention: Mt. Washburn Determination of Effect

P.O. Box 168

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190

Public Comment Considerations

Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personally identifiable information, be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifiable information – may be made public at any time. You may ask us to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, but we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

The park has already completed a 45 day public comment period for environmental resource impacts related to this project which included comments on effects to historic properties.