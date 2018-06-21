Yellowstone seeks comments on proposal to replace Lewis River Bridge

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The National Park Service invites comments from the public on a proposal to build a replacement bridge over the Lewis River in Yellowstone National Park. The new bridge would be located directly east of the existing bridge on the park’s South Entrance Road between the South Entrance and Grant Village. In this proposal, the South Entrance Road would remain open for public travel during construction.

This project is needed to address the deteriorating condition of the Lewis River Bridge. Constructed in 1960, a recent Federal Highway Administration Inspection Report cited problems with the bridge’s concrete surface, foundation, and railings. In addition to replacing the bridge, the proposal outlines plans to reconfigure the adjacent Lewis River Falls parking area to reduce traffic hazards. If approved and funding is secured, construction would begin in the spring of 2019 and continue through 2020.

Comments must be received by July 23, 2018. Comments may be submitted online at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/lrb, by hand-delivery, or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or by any other means.

Hand-deliver comments during business hours to: Albright Visitor Center, Attention: Lewis River Bridge EA, Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.

Mail comments to: Compliance Office, Attention: Lewis River Bridge EA, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190.

Public Comment Considerations

Bulk comments in any format submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Before including your address, phone number, email, or other personal information, be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifiable information – may be made public at any time. You may ask us to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, but we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

An Environmental Assessment will be prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act to provide the decision-making framework to evaluate a range of alternatives to meet project objectives and evaluate potential issues and impacts to park resources and values.

For more information about this proposal, visit http://parkplanning.nps.gov/lrb.