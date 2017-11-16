Yellowstone Sees Third Busiest October on Record

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park experienced its third busiest October on record in 2017. The park hosted 211,987 visits in October this year, down 12.40% from October 2016, which saw 242,004 visits. The busiest October was in 2015 and saw 252,013 visits.

Yellowstone says visits may have declined due to several days of inclement, snowy weather.

So far in 2017, the park has hosted 4,084,763 visits, down 3.04% from the same period in 2016 (which was the highest on record). The table below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2017 is 19.6% higher than five years ago in 2012.

YTD Recreational Visits (through October) 2017 4,084,763 2016 4,212,782 2015 4,066,191 2014 3,483,608 2013 3,159,485 2012 3,415,197

The continued high level of visitation at Yellowstone underscores how important it is for visitors to plan their trip to the park. Visitors should anticipate delays at popular attractions and check road conditions on the park’s website.

Detailed park visitation information and additional information on how these statistics are calculated is available online.