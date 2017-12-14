Yellowstone’s Winter Season Starts December 15

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – At 8 a.m. Friday, December 15, Yellowstone National Park roads will open to the public for motorized oversnow travel.

Visitors will be able to travel the park’s interior roads on commercially-guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the North, West, and South Entrances. Visitors who have proper permits can also participate in the non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.

Travel from Fishing Bridge to Lake Butte is closed until more snow accumulates on this section of road. Travel through the park’s East Entrance over Sylvan Pass to Lake Butte is scheduled to begin Friday, December 22, weather dependent.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is open to wheeled vehicle travel all year.

Weather is extremely unpredictable and road closures or delays can occur with little or no warning. Park officials are reminding visitors to come prepared. Carry personal emergency survival equipment and dress appropriately for outside activities in extremely cold weather.

Most stores, restaurants, campgrounds, and lodges are closed during winter. The following list highlights when winter visitor services will open:

Old Faithful

December 15 – Old Faithful Visitor Education Center, Geyser Grill, and Bear Den Gift Shop (includes the ski shop)

December 16 – Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins and Obsidian Dining Room

Open Year-Round – 24-hour gasoline pumps

Mammoth Hot Springs

December 15 – Mammoth Hotel, Dining Room, Ski Shop

Open Year-Round – Albright Visitor Center, Yellowstone General Store, 24-hour gasoline pumps, medical clinic, campground, and post office

Tower Junction

Open Year-Round – 24-hour gasoline pumps

Additionally, warming huts at Canyon, Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek, Madison, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, and West Thumb provide shelter. Some huts are staffed during business hours. Food, restrooms, and water are available at some huts.

In addition to unique winter travel opportunities, Yellowstone also offers a variety of activities such as ranger-led programs, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing.