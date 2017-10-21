Latest

Yes, It Was Windy Friday Afternoon!!

TOPICS:

October 21, 2017

Even for Wyoming residents, yesterday afternoon was a windy day.  Here are some recorded peak wind gusts from yesterday from the National Weather Service in Riverton:

Sweetwater County…

Rock Springs Airport – 54 MPH, 3:30 pm

5 miles East of Rock Springs – 54 MPH,  3:20 pm

1 mile NNE of Green River – 53 MPH, 5:27 pm

Farson – 45 MPH, 3:45 pm

Sublette County…

Big Piney Airport – 45 MPH, 2:12 pm

Lincoln County…

Kemmerer Airport – 49 MPH, 12:55 pm

Cokeville – 45 MPH, 12:17 pm

