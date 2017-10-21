Yes, It Was Windy Friday Afternoon!!

Even for Wyoming residents, yesterday afternoon was a windy day. Here are some recorded peak wind gusts from yesterday from the National Weather Service in Riverton:
Sweetwater County…
Rock Springs Airport – 54 MPH, 3:30 pm
5 miles East of Rock Springs – 54 MPH, 3:20 pm
1 mile NNE of Green River – 53 MPH, 5:27 pm
Farson – 45 MPH, 3:45 pm
Sublette County…
Big Piney Airport – 45 MPH, 2:12 pm
Lincoln County…
Kemmerer Airport – 49 MPH, 12:55 pm
Cokeville – 45 MPH, 12:17 pm
