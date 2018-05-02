You Could Be A Cowboy/Cowgirl PA Announcer

Laramie, WY. – Wyoming Athletics will be holding auditions later this month to bolster their roster of public address announcers for Cowboy and Cowgirl athletics. Participants will have the potential of serving as the main or backup PA voice for several sports.

The role will include the introduction of starting lineups, in-game action and other in-venue announcements as needed. During the auditions, participants will be asked to read a sample script over the PA system and meet with several Wyoming Athletic staff members for a brief interview.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES

Strong vocal ability, enunciation, enthusiasm and comfort addressing large crowds

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced and sometimes stressful environment

In-depth knowledge of rules for selected sports and ability to understand in-game action

Ability to follow a script, react quickly and readily accept feedback

Experience working as a PA announcer at the high school, collegiate or professional level is preferred

Must be available to work nights, weekends and some holidays

Lives within a commutable distance of Laramie and can adjust schedule during significant weather events

Interested applicants must fill out and submit a standard questionnaire at www.GoWyo.com/PA. Once all applications are received, Wyoming Athletics will host two on-campus audition sessions.

The deadline to submit your interest is Tuesday, May 15, 2018.