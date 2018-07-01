Young At Heart Community Calendar For 6/25-6/29

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, July 2 through Friday, July 6. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, July 2, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
10 a.m.- Activities Committee Meeting
6 p.m.-Dinner
Tuesday, July 3, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Dietary Committee Meeting
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
4thof July Holiday
Thursday, July 5, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool Tournament
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
4 p.m.- Farmers Market
Friday, July 6, 2018
7 a.m.- Community Breakfast
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9 a.m.- Free Makeovers
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
