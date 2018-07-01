Young At Heart Community Calendar For 6/25-6/29

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, July 2 through Friday, July 6. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, July 2, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

10 a.m.- Activities Committee Meeting

6 p.m.-Dinner

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Dietary Committee Meeting

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

4thof July Holiday

Thursday, July 5, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool Tournament

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

4 p.m.- Farmers Market

Friday, July 6, 2018

7 a.m.- Community Breakfast

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Free Makeovers

9:30 a.m.- Meditation