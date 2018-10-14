Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For 10/15-10/19

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, October 15th through Friday, October 19th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, October 15, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
1 p.m.- Yoga
6 p.m.- Remember When-Search & Rescue
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9-11:30 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m. – Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
6 p.m.- Country Dance
Thursday, October 18, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Quilting
9 a.m.- Blood Check (Apt Only)
12 p.m. Word Search Drawing
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
4 p.m.- Farmers Market
Friday, October 19, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:00 p.m.- Pumpkin Pie Contest
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
