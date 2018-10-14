Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For 10/15-10/19

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, October 15th through Friday, October 19th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, October 15, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

1 p.m.- Yoga

6 p.m.- Remember When-Search & Rescue

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9-11:30 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m. – Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

6 p.m.- Country Dance

Thursday, October 18, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Quilting

9 a.m.- Blood Check (Apt Only)

12 p.m. Word Search Drawing

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

4 p.m.- Farmers Market

Friday, October 19, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:00 p.m.- Pumpkin Pie Contest

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot