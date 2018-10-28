Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, October 22nd through Friday, October 26th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, October 29, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
1 p.m.- Yoga
6 p.m.- Dinner
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- Memoir Writing
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9-11:30 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m. – Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
1:00 p.m.- Memoir Writing
Thursday, November 1, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Quilting
12 p.m. Word Search Drawing
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- Memoir Writing
Friday, November 2, 2018
7:30 a.m.- Community Breakfast
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
Be the first to comment on "Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For 10/29-11/2"