Young at Heart Community Center Calendar for 9/10-9/14

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, September 10 through Friday, September 14. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, September 10, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch & Move
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
11:30 a.m.- First Responders Day
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
4 p.m.- Board Meeting
5:30 p.m.- Bingo
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9-11:30 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
12 p.m. – Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
Thursday, September 13, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Quilting
11 a.m.- Library Day
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
4 p.m. – Farmers Market
Friday, September 14, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- Birthday Sit Down
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
