Young at Heart Community Center Calendar for 9/10-9/14

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, September 10 through Friday, September 14. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, September 10, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch & Move

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

11:30 a.m.- First Responders Day

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

4 p.m.- Board Meeting

5:30 p.m.- Bingo

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9-11:30 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m. – Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

Thursday, September 13, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Quilting

11 a.m.- Library Day

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

4 p.m. – Farmers Market

Friday, September 14, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

11:30 a.m.- Birthday Sit Down

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot