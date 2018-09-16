Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For 9/17-9/21

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, September 17 through Friday, September 21. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, September 17, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
6 p.m.- Dinner
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
4 p.m.- Board Meeting
5:30 p.m.- Bingo
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9-11:30 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
11:30 a.m.- Sock Hop Patio Party
12 p.m. – Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
Thursday, September 20, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Quilting
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
4 p.m. – Farmers Market
Friday, September 21, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Meditation
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
