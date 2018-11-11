Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, November 12th through Friday, November 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.
Monday, November 12, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Painting
1 p.m.- Yoga
6 p.m.- Potluck-Thanksgiving
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
10 a.m.- Scrapbooking
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
10 a.m.- TOPS
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1 p.m.- Memoir Writing
5:30 p.m.- Bingo
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9-11:30 a.m.- Craft Class
9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi
10 a.m.- Smart Phone Class
12 p.m. – Old Maid
12:30 p.m.- Cribbage
Thursday, November 15, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool
9 a.m.- Quilting
9 a.m.- Bake Sale
9 a.m.- Blood Check(Apt Only)
11:30 a.m.- Thanksgiving Buffet
12:30 p.m.- Pinochle
1 p.m.- Stretch and Move
1:15 p.m.- Thanksgiving Buffet
Friday, November 16, 2018
8 a.m.- Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling
10 a.m.- Tai Chi
112 p.m.- Ugly Sweater Game
12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot
Be the first to comment on "Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For November 12-16"