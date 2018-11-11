Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For November 12-16

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, November 12th through Friday, November 16th. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, November 12, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Painting

1 p.m.- Yoga

6 p.m.- Potluck-Thanksgiving

Tuesday, November 13, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

10 a.m.- Scrapbooking

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- Memoir Writing

5:30 p.m.- Bingo

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9-11:30 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

10 a.m.- Smart Phone Class

12 p.m. – Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

Thursday, November 15, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool

9 a.m.- Quilting

9 a.m.- Bake Sale

9 a.m.- Blood Check(Apt Only)

11:30 a.m.- Thanksgiving Buffet

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1:15 p.m.- Thanksgiving Buffet

Friday, November 16, 2018

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

112 p.m.- Ugly Sweater Game

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot