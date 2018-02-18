Latest

Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 2/19 – 2/23

February 18, 2018

Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, February 19th through February 23rd. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Monday, February 19, 2018

CLOSED FOR PRESIDENT’S DAY

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.-EZ Exercise

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

10 a.m.- AM TOPS

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Elk Trip

8 a.m.-Pool & Cards

9 a.m.- Craft Class

9 a.m.- ADV Tai Chi

12 p.m.- Old Maid

12:30 p.m.- Cribbage

1 p.m.- Painting

Thursday, February 22, 2018

9 a.m.- Pool  Tournament

9 a.m.- EZ Exercise

9 a.m.- Quilting

12:30 p.m.- Pinochle

1 p.m.- Stretch and Move

1 p.m.- DEEP Class

Friday, February 23, 2017 

8 a.m.- Pool & Cards

9:30 a.m.- Meditation

9:30 a.m.- Wii Bowling

10 a.m.- Tai Chi

12:30 p.m.- Hand & Foot

Click here to see the full activities calendar for the month.

